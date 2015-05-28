Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in the South Bay

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – A man was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in Chula Vista.

Witnesses told police the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking northbound across E Street near Broadway outside a crosswalk when he was struck around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Chula Vista police statement. The crash left the man unconscious.

Paramedics took the severely injured pedestrian to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated, but he later died, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The driver stopped after the crash. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved. The driver is not expected to face charges.