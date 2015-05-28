Solana Beach student eliminated at spelling bee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Solana Beach student eliminated at spelling bee

Posted: Updated:

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - An eighth-grader from Earl Warren Middle School in Solana Beach was eliminated Wednesday from the 88th Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

Oona Mary Nikko Flood correctly spelled "geoponics" -- a noun meaning an art or science of cultivating the earth -- and then "xiphias" -- a genus of fish -- during Wednesday's rounds. But her overall score, which included the results of a multiple-choice spelling and vocabulary test taken Tuesday, fell short of what was needed to advance to the semifinals at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

A total of 49 contestants advanced to the semifinals, which will be held Thursday.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.