Solana Beach student eliminated at spelling bee

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - An eighth-grader from Earl Warren Middle School in Solana Beach was eliminated Wednesday from the 88th Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

Oona Mary Nikko Flood correctly spelled "geoponics" -- a noun meaning an art or science of cultivating the earth -- and then "xiphias" -- a genus of fish -- during Wednesday's rounds. But her overall score, which included the results of a multiple-choice spelling and vocabulary test taken Tuesday, fell short of what was needed to advance to the semifinals at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

A total of 49 contestants advanced to the semifinals, which will be held Thursday.