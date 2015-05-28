Wrong-way DUI suspect appears in court - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wrong-way DUI suspect appears in court

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An alleged drunk driver accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash made a court appearance Wednesday.

Shane McDonald, 21, faces vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI charges.

Prosecutors say McDonald was drunk when he drove onto Interstate 15 going the wrong way on May 2. His car slammed head-on into another vehicle, killing two people.

McDonald is scheduled back in court July29.

