Bomb-sniffing dog takes a quick swim break

A bomb threat led to a lockdown at West Hills High in Santee Tuesday, May 26, and although no explosives were found, the story took a rather amusing turn thanks to a bomb sniffing dog.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Let's just say, he couldn't resist. One of the bomb-sniffing dogs who was sent in to check out the bomb threat at West Hills High School Tuesday was distracted by the pool.The dog jumped in and started doing laps. But soon, his handler tried to grab him, after the dog swam close enough to the edge to get caught.After a quick shake, is was back to work.