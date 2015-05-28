Crimefighters Alert: Manhunt for Juan Pablo Oropeza

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt Thursday, looking for Juan Pablo Oropeza. He is also known as Juan Pablo Ortiz.

He is wanted for DUI and child endangerment.

Juan Pablo Oropeza is 36-years-old, 5'8, and 180 pounds. He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, you are asked to call CimeStoppers at (888)- 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest, and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.