Parents of teen girl who started Cocos Fire apologize to victims

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Thursday, the parents of the teenage girl responsible for starting the 2014 Cocos Fire apologized for their daughter's actions.

The 14-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to 400 hours of community service, but will not serve any time in custody.

She will remain under close court supervision and will have to pay restitution to the victims.

Her parents issued a statement that said:

"We sincerely apologize for the action of our daughter in regards to the Cocos Fire in May 2014. We know that we can never make up for all the victim's losses, pain and suffering."

The Cocos fire was one of more than a dozen brushfires that erupted in hot, dry and windy conditions last spring. Officials said fighting the fires cost nearly $28 million.

The girl, then 13, told investigators she knew that intentionally setting a fire was wrong but she wanted to see what would happen if she did.

The District Attorney said the punishment was appropriate because it focuses on rehabilitation, and not on jail time. The rehabilitation program ordered by the judge will last one year.