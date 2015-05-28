Woman accused of murder in South Bay road rage crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman accused of murder in South Bay road rage crash


SANTEE (CNS) - An Imperial Beach woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of murder for allegedly running down a motorcycle-riding Navy man with her car during a fit of road rage on a South Bay freeway.

Darla Renee Jackson, 25, was heading north on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista in a Nissan Altima when she got angry with the rider of a red Ducati two-wheeler about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rolling altercation continued as the two passed through National City and merged onto eastbound State Route 54, CHP public affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said.

Near Sweetwater Road, Jackson allegedly rammed the motorcycle from behind and then ran over the 39-year-old rider.

Medics took the San Diego-based serviceman to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The reason for the roadway dispute was unclear.

Jackson was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee and was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities asked any witnesses to the crash or what led up to it to call CHP traffic investigator Brad Clinkscales at (619) 220-5492.

