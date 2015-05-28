The Zombies swim team will tackle the English Channel

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Battling autism, substance abuse and learning disabilities, students from a special San Diego swim team is about to make waves in a big way.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely woke up early with the Arch Academy "Zombie Patrol" as they began training for their 21-mile swim across the English Channel.

The Zombies are the Swim team of the Arch Academy, in San Diego, CA. They are a group of students with special challenges who are defying expectations and transcending limitations.

With autism, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, learning disabilities, behavioral problems, ADHD, drug or alcohol issues, these are students who are viewed by most people as having limited potential.

Last summer, the group of 14 high school students swam from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco. The Zombies then swam from Catalina Island to Palos Verdes, CA, finishing the 21-mile relay in just under 12 hours last fall

Next up? The English Channel without wet-suits or fins!

The students leave for their trip on June 18th. They've hired a support crew with pilot boats to cross the English Channel.

The trip will cost each swimmer about seven thousand dollars.

If you'd like to make a donation, CLICK HERE.