The Zombies swim team will tackle the English Channel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Zombies swim team will tackle the English Channel

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Battling autism, substance abuse and learning disabilities, students from a special San Diego swim team is about to make waves in a big way.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely woke up early with the Arch Academy "Zombie Patrol" as they began training for their 21-mile swim across the English Channel.

The Zombies are the Swim team of the Arch Academy, in San Diego, CA. They are a group of students with special challenges who are defying expectations and transcending limitations.

With autism, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, learning disabilities, behavioral problems, ADHD, drug or alcohol issues, these are students who are viewed by most people as having limited potential.

Last summer, the group of 14 high school students swam from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco. The Zombies then swam from Catalina Island to Palos Verdes, CA, finishing the 21-mile relay in just under 12 hours last fall

Next up? The English Channel without wet-suits or fins!

The students leave for their trip on June 18th. They've hired a support crew with pilot boats to cross the English Channel.

The trip will cost each swimmer about seven thousand dollars.

If you'd like to make a donation, CLICK HERE.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.