Gas leak prompts evacuations in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A vehicle backed into a gas meter in the 9900 block of Carroll Canyon Road in Scripps Ranch, causing a leak, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. 

Fifty people were evacuated to safety. The San Diego Fire Department and SDG&E were eventually able to shut it off and there were no reported injuries.



