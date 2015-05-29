Driver with handgun arrested after high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old convicted felon without a driver's license allegedly led police from the Clairemont area into the Bay Ho neighborhood, where he crashed into a street sign and was arrested early Friday.

Officers attempted to pull over a car driven by Aaron Justin Williams on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Kleefeld Avenue for having expired registration around 1:10 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali. Williams initially stopped and a passenger ran from the vehicle, but then took off.

Officers pursued his car to the vicinity of Hidalgo and Fawn avenues, where he crashed into a street sign, Cali said.

Williams told police there was a gun in a backpack on the passenger seat, according to the officer.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving without a license and other crimes, according to police and jail records.