School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive

School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive

Thousands of children in San Diego county who rely on school meal programs will go hungry this summer without our help. Please join The KFMB Stations, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, SDG&E, Sycuan, Albertsons, Vons for SCHOOL’S OUT HUNGER’S NOT SUMMER FOOD DRIVE now through June 30th. Together, let’s make certain every child in San Diego will have plenty of food.

IT'S EASY TO DONATE
CHOOSE FROM SEVERAL OPTIONS BELOW TO SUPPORT SAN DIEGO'S KIDS!

  • Now through June 30th, visit any San Diego County Albertsons or Vons to donate a $5 pre-filled bag of food. Click here for locations www.sandiegofoodbank.org/summer
  • RIGHT NOW, kindly make a tax-deductible, secure on-line donation to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. CLICK HERE to make a donation.
  • RIGHT NOW, join our Virtual Food Drive. You can donate food virtually from your computer or mobile device. CLICK HERE to choose your food items.
  • Tuesday, June 13th @ 5 a.m. – Noon, join KFMB Station’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Live Drive at Vons Murphy Canyon or Albertsons San Marcos to drop off non-perishable items or to donate a $5 pre-filled bag of food.
    Vons Murphy Canyon - 3550 Murphy Canyon Drive, San Diego
    Albertsons San Marcos  - 151 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
REMEMBER, THIS SUMMER,
SCHOOL'S OUT ... HUNGER'S NOT

Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank Established in 1977, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is dedicated to serving San Diegans. It is a critical resource for our community, providing food to 370,000 people every month in San Diego County. To learn more, please CLICK HERE.
