Thousands of children in San Diego county who rely on school meal programs will go hungry this summer without our help. Please join The KFMB Stations, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, SDG&E, Sycuan, Albertsons, Vons for SCHOOL’S OUT HUNGER’S NOT SUMMER FOOD DRIVE now through June 30th. Together, let’s make certain every child in San Diego will have plenty of food.

Now through June 30th , visit any San Diego County Albertsons or Vons to donate a $5 pre-filled bag of food. Click here for locations www.sandiegofoodbank.org/summer

Vons Murphy Canyon - 3550 Murphy Canyon Drive, San Diego

Albertsons San Marcos - 151 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos

