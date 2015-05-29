Bail set for man accused in deadly robbery of Clairemont convenience store

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Bail has been set at $5 million for an ex-con accused killing a man during a robbery.



The judge overturned the original ruling of "no bail" for Ahmed Hassad Mumin. He allegedly opened fire during a robbery at the Arco am/pm on Balboa Avenue in April.

The 30-year old was arrested days later after a shootout with police that left him with a gunshot wound to the torso.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 16.