Petco Park to host college hoops game in December Posted: Friday, May 29, 2015 6:55 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, May 30, 2015 2:30 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Play ball! Uh, basketball that is.



San Diego State and the University of San Diego are scheduled to play a men's basketball game on the San Diego Padres' home field on Dec. 5, the first time the major league park has hosted hoops.



The Padres said Friday that the court will be set up lengthwise between third base and home plate. Capacity for the afternoon game is expected to be nearly 20,000, including nearly 3,300 spectators who will be seated in bleachers set up around the open sides of the court.



Though this will be the first basketball game at Petco, four other college hoops games have been played outdoors since 2011 - all on aircraft carriers. The only two that were played to completion were in San Diego, and one of those was pushed back two days because of rain.



