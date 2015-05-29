The fault with San Andreas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The fault with San Andreas

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The new disaster movie San Andreas opened Friday nationwide and it's filled with nail-biting action with blockbuster special effects. When it comes to reality, there might be plenty to find fault within the film.

The film portrays "The Rock," a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot, who has to navigate the destruction of 9.0 earthquake from Los Angeles to San Francisco to rescue his daughter.

It's a movie that is more special effects than actual solid science.

While the San Andreas fault is very real, the movie is not very grounded on geological logic.

"Enjoy it for the special effects, but don't take any of that seriously," said Geology Professor Dr. Pat Abbott.

The possibility of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake striking California is not grounded in geological logic, according to Dr. Abbott.

"A 8.0 would be remarkable, but a 9.0, that is 35 times more powerful. That is impossible for California," he said.

In the film, the earthquake also triggers a massive tsunami, which according to Dr. Abbot, is another next-to-impossible scenario in real life given the distance of the fault line from the coast.

"No matter how big the San Andreas gets, even if we get an 8.0 magnitude, that is not going to generate a tsunami," said Dr. Abbott.

Dr. Abbott points out that throughout history, the San Andreas fault has had two major earthquakes. The first is the 1857, earthquake that struck central California as a 7.9 magnitude. The second was the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit San Francisco in 1906.

"The Rock can't be available to save all of us, so we'll have to build our buildings better than we do," said Dr. Abbott with humor.

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

