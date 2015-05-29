Arrest made in connection to Santee motel slaying of a woman

SANTEE (CNS) - A suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a Santee motel room on Memorial Day.

Mark Michael Everitt, 52, was taken into custody on suspicion of killing 55-year-old Julie Ulm of Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Ulm was found dead at Rodeway Inn, 10135 Mission Gorge Road, about noon Monday, Lt. John Maryon said.

Following an autopsy, the county Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

Authorities have withheld Ulm's cause of death and did not disclose what led them to identify Everitt as her alleged killer.