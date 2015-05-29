Woman dies in fall at county fair attraction - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman dies in fall at county fair attraction

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Coroner's officials say a woman has died a day after falling from a 28-foot platform of an attraction at the San Bernardino County Fair.

Officials say Sabrina Gordon fell to the ground Thursday from the middle platform of FreeDrop USA, which allows thrill-seekers to leap from various heights onto a huge air bag.

The 31-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where she died early Friday. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

According to reports, FreeDrop USA is closed pending an investigation. The attraction allows participants the option of jumping from 20, 28 or 36 feet onto the air bag, which rises 13 feet from the ground.

