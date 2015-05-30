Rally for peace, push to solve double murder - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rally for peace, push to solve double murder

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday night, Joel Branch was remembered as a role model to his seven children and four grandsons. 

He was senselessly killed along with his cousin Gerald Morris on the front porch of his home in Valencia Park. 

The family of Joel Branch is asking for anyone with information about Monday's double homicide to come forward.

More than a hundred people Friday night pleaded for peace in their community and justice for their loved ones.

"This community has suffered a great loss," said Joel's sister, Johnnie 

Joel was gunned down on his front porch along Groveland Drive Monday night, along with his cousin Gerald Morris by two men in their 30's, who remain on the run.

"They walked in this man's yard, and they took him away from his children," she said. 

At a rally for peace in Valencia Park, both victims were remembered. Branch was remembered as a pillar of the community who had turned his life around and helped others to do the same.

"He cared about everyone in the community. That is what kills me the most. My dad is gone. My father is gone," said Johnnie 

Known as Junior, Joel had started his own tree trimming business to help provide jobs for others in the neighborhood.

Witnesses said the gunmen were black and in their 30's or 40's. One was wearing a black baseball cap, black pants and a white t-shirt. The other man was wearing a white baseball cap. Both were last seen running east on Groveland.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

