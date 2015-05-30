Riding across America

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former Marine Sgt. Toran Gaal, a double amputee, will leave Seaport Village Monday morning in a ride across America that will benefit the Semper Fi Fund.

Toran said he is nervous, not mentally, but for his safety, about sharing the road with cars, but he is determined to accomplish one of his biggest goals.

St. Toran Gaal is 28-years-old, and he is strapping in for the biggest ride of his life.

"Since post injury, this is my biggest challenge," he said.

Toran, a former Marine Sgt., lost both his legs, above his knee and hip, and suffered a brain injury in an IED explosion June 2011, in Afghanistan.

"It took a huge hit to my confidence," he said.

His determination, however, was stronger.

"Anything is possible when you put your mind to it," he said.

He is an advocate for adaptive sports, and after his injury, he started surfing.

In one year, Toran has cycled eight marathons, competed in Crossfit, and now, heading on a 3,800 mile "Ride Across America."

"I want to continue to impact America anywhere possible," he said.

Hi fiance played a big part in making this incredible journey happen that will benefit Semper Fi Fund.

"I think it's really going to make them understand the impact they have on others and I think it's going to bring full circle for them," said his fiance, Lisa.

Toran plans to ride across America in 65 to 68 days with his support rider, another wounded warrior, former Marine Sgt. Brian Riley, inspiring people along the way. They will be stopping in 52 cities.

"Reaching out to our youth, I think, is important. I think they should understand the responsibilities we have as Americans," said Toran.

Toran may be one of America's heroes, but he said those the impacts are his inspiration.

Toran will leave Seaport Village Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m., and Escondido officers will escort him with a beg send off in Escondido at 9:30 a.m.

He plans to reach Arlington Virginia in about two months.

You can follow Toran's journey across America by following him on Twitter. You can also go to his website or Facebook page and help out with a donation.