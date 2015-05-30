4 shot at bar, SWAT standoff ends

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A SWAT standoff was underway after four people were shot at a biker bar in the Mount Hope neighborhood of San Diego at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Chosen Few Motorcycle Club in the 4200 block of Market St. . early Saturday where they arrived to find people running out of the building. Two victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital and two other victims drove themselves to local hospitals for treatment.

A suspect fled the scene on his motorcycle and then crashed it on the 805 freeway where he was arrested by police.



Unsure if there were any armed suspects inside the building, a SWAT team was called in and the building was surrounded. At 11:30 a.m., SWAT officers entered the building and found no suspect inside, bringing the standoff to an end.







