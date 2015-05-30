4 shot at bar, SWAT standoff ends - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

4 shot at bar, SWAT standoff ends

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A SWAT standoff was underway after four people were shot at a biker bar in the Mount Hope neighborhood of San Diego at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Chosen Few Motorcycle Club in the 4200 block of Market St.. early Saturday where they arrived to find people running out of the building. Two victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital and two other victims drove themselves to local hospitals for treatment. 

A suspect fled the scene on his motorcycle and then crashed it on the 805 freeway where he was arrested by police. 

Unsure if there were any armed suspects inside the building, a SWAT team was called in and the building was surrounded. At 11:30 a.m., SWAT officers entered the building and found no suspect inside, bringing the standoff to an end. 



    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

