One person arrested in attempted carjacking

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 62-year-old man sleeping in the backseat of his car woke up to a stranger in the front seat trying to steal it.

It happened Saturday morning in the 1900 block of 6th Avenue, near Balboa Park. Police say the victim was sleeping in his Toyota Echo, which was parked along the curb.

The suspect began punching the man and demanded his keys. The victim got out of the car and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested 28-year-old Eleverado Diaz-Deleon.