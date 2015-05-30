Local man sets new record for longest held plank - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local man sets new record for longest held plank

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local fitness pro set a new world record Saturday for the longest held abdominal plank.

George Hood of Carlsbad held the challenging position for an astounding 5 hours and 15 minutes. In order to beat the previous record, George needed to hold the position for at least 4 hours and 26 minutes. 

George isn't new to setting world records. The former Marine officer and retired DEA agent now holds 7 Guinness World Records. 

The Carlsbad resident is trying to raise money to benefit the Semper Fi Fund for wounded Marines.

"They're my heroes, they really are, everyone one of them," says Hood.

If you would like to get behind George's cause and support injured Marines, click this link to the Semper Fi Fund.


Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.