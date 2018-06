Local man sets new record for longest held plank

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local fitness pro set a new world record Saturday for the longest held abdominal plank.George Hood of Carlsbad held the challenging position for an astounding 5 hours and 15 minutes. In order to beat the previous record, George needed to hold the position for at least 4 hours and 26 minutes.George isn't new to setting world records. The former Marine officer and retired DEA agent now holds 7 Guinness World Records.The Carlsbad resident is trying to raise money to benefit the Semper Fi Fund for wounded Marines."They're my heroes, they really are, everyone one of them," says Hood.If you would like to get behind George's cause and support injured Marines, click this link to the Semper Fi Fund.





Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.