Couple injured in motorcycle crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Couple injured in motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A motorcyclist and his wife are in the hospital Saturday evening after the rider lost control of his bike on State Route 76 in rural North County.

They were headed west on Route 76 near Rincon Ranch Road in North County. The rider lost control of his Harley Davidson Road King around 1:10 p.m., went off the road and hit a boulder.

The couple was tossed from the bike and onto the shoulder of the highway.

They were both taken to Palomar Hospital in Escondido to be treated for "major injuries," CHP said. 

