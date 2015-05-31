Military spouses honored at Homefront Celebration

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two hundred local military spouses received a special treat Saturday night from a national nonprofit.

San Antonio based Operation Homefront hosted the Homefront Celebration dinner as an evening of relaxation and inspiration for the spouses. The program director says it is important to recognize and thank the service members as well as their partners for their sacrifice.

One of the spouses was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Southern New Hampshire University.