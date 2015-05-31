Runners Rock 'n' Roll through San Diego streets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Harriette Thompson became the oldest woman to complete a marathon in Sunday's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, at 92 years, 93 days old.

Thompson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, completed the 26-mile, 385-yard course in seven hours, 24 minutes, 36 seconds.

The previous record was set by Gladys Burill, who was 92 years, 19 days old when she completed the Honolulu Marathon in 2010.

Thompson began running when she was 76. Today's marathon was her 16th. She is a two-time cancer survivor who entered the race to raise awareness and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She has raised more than $90,000 for the society, according to race organizers.

Donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on behalf of Team Harriette can be made at pages.teamintraining.org/vtnt/rnr15/hthompson

Thompson is a former concert pianist who played at New York's Carnegie Hall three times.

"I do think the discipline required to play the piano has helped my running," Thompson said.

Igor Campos of La Jolla was the men's winner while Lenore Moreno of West Covina was the women's winner.

Campos completed the 26-mile, 385-yard course in 2:37:02. Chris Collins of Yorba Linda was second among the men in 2:39:16 and Boone Ebel of Chandler, Arizona third in 2:41:54.

Moreno was timed in 2:41:39. Zolia Gomez of Alamosa, Colorado was second in 2:48:02 and Susan Smith of Portland, Oregon third in 2:58:14.

The marathon course took runners through Balboa Park, downtown San Diego, Mission Bay, the Morena District, and Mission Valley before the finish at Petco Park in the East Village.

San Diego-based Meb Keflezighi was the men's master's half-marathon winner in 1:02.26. Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, 2099 New York City Marathon winner and silver medalist in the 2004 Summer Olympics, turned 40 on May 5, making him eligible for masters competition.

Jen Rhines of Boston was the women's masters half-marathon winner in 1:16:31.

The race served as U.S. Track & Field's masters half-marathon championship for the first time.

The half marathon course began in Balboa Park, went through University Heights and Normal Heights, returned to Balboa Park and ended at Petco Park.