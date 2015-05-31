Morton pitches 7 strong innings, drives in go-ahead run

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli throws to first for the out on San Diego Padres' Yangervis Solarte during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 30, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres' Matt Kemp, right, reacts with teammate Will Middlebrooks, as he scores after San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg reached on a throwing error by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Pedro Alvarez during the fourth inning a baseball game Saturd

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter, and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Morton (2-0) retired his last 11 batters in his second start of the season. He won his season debut 4-2 against Marlins on Monday after starting the year on the disabled list recovering from right hip surgery. He held San Diego to two runs, one earned, and three hits while striking out two and walking one.

After allowing an unearned run in the fourth, he got Will Middlebrooks to hit into a double play, and then retired in the Padres in order in the fifth through seventh innings.

Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

The Pirates won for the eighth time in nine games.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.