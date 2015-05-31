Enrique Iglesias recovering after fingers sliced at concert

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, Enrique Iglesias talks about his music during a Billboard Latin Music Conference Superstar Q&A session in Miami. Iglesias is recovering after his fingers were sliced when he grabbed a drone during a concert in Tijuana, M

In this photo provided by Francis Ramsden, Enrique Iglesias grabs a drone onstage during a concert in Tijuana, Mexico on Saturday, May 30, 2015. A representative for the singer says in a statement to The Associated Press that Iglesias was "semi-treated" o

In this photo provided by Francis Ramsden, Enrique Iglesias performs while holding his bloodied and bandaged right hand behind his back during a concert in Tijuana, Mexico on Saturday, May 30, 2015. A representative for the singer says in a statement to T

NEW YORK (AP) — Enrique Iglesias was recovering Sunday after some of his fingers were sliced when he grabbed a drone during a concert in Tijuana, Mexico.

A representative for the singer said in a statement to The Associated Press that Iglesias was "semi-treated" after the accident at the side of the stage to stop the bleeding on Saturday night. He was advised to end the show but went on to perform for an additional 30 minutes.

"During the show a drone is used to get crowd shots and some nights Enrique grabs the drone to give the audience a Point of View shot. Something went wrong and he had an accident," the statement read. "He decided to go on and continued playing for 30 minutes while the bleeding continued throughout the show."

Concertgoers at Plaza de Toros de Playas posted photos on social media of Iglesias, 40, with blood all over his white T-shirt.

"He was rushed to the airport where an ambulance met him there. He was then put on a plane to L.A. to see a specialist," the statement read.

Iglesias' show for 12,000 fans is part of his Sex and Love World Tour. His website says his next show is in July in Mexico City.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.