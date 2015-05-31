Light earthquake rattles Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a light earthquake struck Southern California on Sunday morning.

The magnitude 3.6 quake occurred at 6:02 a.m. Sunday at a depth of about 7 miles. The quake was located about 7 miles northeast of Borrego Springs, in San Diego County.

The sheriff's department says there were no initial reports of damage.

