Caught on camera: Burglars hit La Jolla garage

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A La Jolla family is shaken up after burglars were caught on camera stealing property from their garage.

Surveillance video shows three people breaking into the family's garage and stealing about $3,000 worth of property. 

The family had recently installed the surveillance cameras shortly before the robbery occurred. 

The burglars first broke into the home owner's car, which was parked on the street, where they found the family's garage door opener. The burglars then used the garage door opener to access to the garage. 

"It's important to get small remotes or keep their remotes in their houses every night," says the home owner, who asked to remain anonymous.

The family hopes that others can learn from their situation, recommending that you don't keep your garage door opener in your car.

They are currently working with San Diego police to try and identify the thieves.

If you recognize any of the suspects from the video, please call the San Diego Police Department's Northern Division at 858-552-1700

