Sushi contest raises money for Huntington's disease

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than half a dozen chefs were on a roll Sunday in Barrio Logan.

They got together to make thousands of pieces of sushi for a good cause. Organizers say the money will benefit the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Sunday's sushi rolling marathon was the inaugural event and organizers made a whopping 12,000 pieces of sushi.

They hope to roll 100,000 next year.