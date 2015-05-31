SeaWorld employee helping with bird rehabilitation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An employee from SeaWorld San Diego is in L.A. County Sunday night to help care for birds affected by the Santa Barbara oil spill.

SeaWorld's Assistant Curator of Birds, Lauren Du Bois, will be working out of the Oiled Bird Care and Education Center in San Pedro.

Many of the animals soiled by the spill are being taken to that center, where they can hopefully be rehabilitated.

Du Bois is the fourth SeaWorld employee to travel up the coast and help in the aftermath of the Oil Spill.

The three others are working out of the oil spill zone along Refugio Beach.