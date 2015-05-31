Santee resident killed in late night rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was killed Saturday night when his truck hit a tree as he tried to exit Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

CHP says the driver of a Toyota Tundra was exiting the eastbound 8 at El Cajon Boulevard around 11 p.m. when he veered off the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree.

The Tundra flipped over and burst into flames. The driver, a Santee resident in his 30's, died at the scene. His name has not been released.