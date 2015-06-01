Broken fire hydrant causes early morning geyser

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fire crews are cleaning up after a big rig sheered off a fire hydrant in Carmel Mountain.

A semi truck was backing up in a parking lot Monday morning and hit a fire hydrant causing a giant spurt of water.

San Diego Fire called the water department to shut off the flow since rising waters in front of Aurora Behavioral Health Care could cause flooding. The water was shut off 30 minutes later.

There were no reports of flood damage.