Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into motorcyclist

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver turned into the path of a motorcycle on a San Marcos roadway, causing a crash that left the rider and his passenger injured, a sheriff's deputy said Monday.

A 60-year-old woman driving a Toyota Prius east on East Mission Road near Bennett Avenue made a left turn in front of the westbound motorcycle around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's Deputy Michael Gildersleeve.

The motorcyclist was unable to stop or swerve out of the way and struck the side of the sedan.

Gildersleeve said the 42-year-old man piloting the motorcycle and the 35-year-old woman riding with him were both thrown off. Both were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The Prius' driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving with serious injury and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Gildersleeve said.

Her name was not immediately released.