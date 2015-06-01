Closing arguments today in DUI driver's murder trial - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Closing arguments today in DUI driver's murder trial

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Closing arguments are scheduled Monday in the trial of a man accused of driving drunk and crashing his SUV on a freeway transition ramp in Clairemont, killing three of his five passengers.

William Cady, 26, is charged with three counts of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, as well as DUI, in connection with the accident on Jan. 10, 2014.

According to court testimony, Cady's blood-alcohol content was between .13 and .19 percent at the time of the crash, which happened about 11:15 p.m. Cady also had marijuana in his system based on a blood test administered three hours after the accident, said Deputy District Attorney Makenzie Harvey.

The prosecutor said Cady drank over an extended period of time and smoked marijuana the day of the crash.

One of Cady's passengers, Trevor Rodgers, testified that Cady was going too fast and sped up and laughed when all five passengers asked him to slow down just before he lost control of his SUV on the transition ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to westbound state Route 52.

Harvey said the SUV flipped at least five times, and four passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Taylor Bednarski, 29, and Shon Gilliam, 23, died at the scene. A third passenger, 35-year-old Jeffery Becker of Kern County, died in the crumpled SUV.

According to testimony, Cady and five companions were drinking at a friend's house, then at the Sky Box sports bar in Clairemont in the hours before the crash.

After leaving Sky Box, one of the men bought whisky at a grocery store, then the group made its way to a second bar and were kicked out of that establishment for being too rowdy, according to court testimony.

A bartender testified that the group of men were "all visibly wasted" an hour before the accident.

Camilly Berardi testified that she offered to call a cab or car service to take Cady and his five friends home because she didn't want them on the road.

