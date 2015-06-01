Suspected drunk driver under arrest after crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thanks to the help from a good Samaritan, a DUI suspect is behind bars after crashing into several parked cars Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the driver of a green SUV was swerving all over the road. He reportedly hit a fire hydrant, plowed into several parked cars along Manzana Way and then kept driving.

The driver of a black truck decided to stop the drunk driver by blocking the road, stopping the suspect after he rammed into his truck. Police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

Officers found open alcohol bottles, marijuana and a machete on the front passenger seat.

The good Samaritan was not hurt during the incident.