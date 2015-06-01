School's Out, Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

School's Out, Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For thousands of local children, school is more than just about learning.

It's also about eating and not going hungry.

This morning, we want to bring to your attention a special summer food drive called School's Out, Hunger's Not.

The event kicked off Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. at the San Diego Food Bank Warehouse. Every summer, the Food Bank experiences a dramatic increase in demand when thousands of school children in poverty stop receiving free school meals and their parents are forced to turn to the Food Bank for help. Many parents struggle to provide dinners and weekend meals to their children who, during the school year, receive free breakfasts and lunches five days a week. They simply can't afford to feed their kids.

At the same time, food drive donations to the Food Bank drop during the summer months while the demand for food increases. This summer, SDG&E, Sycuan, KFMB, Albertsons and Vons will help feed hungry children with the School's Out, Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive which will run June 1 through June 28 at all San Diego County Vons and Albertsons supermarket locations.

In order to help the Food Bank meet this need, customers are encouraged to purchase pre-filled bags of groceries for $5. These pre-filled bags will include a range of the Food Bank's most-needed food items. After purchasing the $5 pre-filled food bags, customers can place the bags in the Food Bank's famous red food drive barrels at the front of the store. Customers can also donate nonperishable food items in the Food Bank's food drive barrels. 

No donation is too small. Every can of food will help the Food Bank feed a person in need.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.