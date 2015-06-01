SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For thousands of local children, school is more than just about learning.

It's also about eating and not going hungry.

This morning, we want to bring to your attention a special summer food drive called School's Out, Hunger's Not.

The event kicked off Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. at the San Diego Food Bank Warehouse. Every summer, the Food Bank experiences a dramatic increase in demand when thousands of school children in poverty stop receiving free school meals and their parents are forced to turn to the Food Bank for help. Many parents struggle to provide dinners and weekend meals to their children who, during the school year, receive free breakfasts and lunches five days a week. They simply can't afford to feed their kids.

At the same time, food drive donations to the Food Bank drop during the summer months while the demand for food increases. This summer, SDG&E, Sycuan, KFMB, Albertsons and Vons will help feed hungry children with the School's Out, Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive which will run June 1 through June 28 at all San Diego County Vons and Albertsons supermarket locations.

In order to help the Food Bank meet this need, customers are encouraged to purchase pre-filled bags of groceries for $5. These pre-filled bags will include a range of the Food Bank's most-needed food items. After purchasing the $5 pre-filled food bags, customers can place the bags in the Food Bank's famous red food drive barrels at the front of the store. Customers can also donate nonperishable food items in the Food Bank's food drive barrels.

No donation is too small. Every can of food will help the Food Bank feed a person in need.