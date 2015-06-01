Trans woman Bruce Jenner debuts Caitlyn in Vanity Fair - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trans woman Bruce Jenner debuts Caitlyn in Vanity Fair

Posted: Updated:
Sept. 11, 2013, file photo: Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner arrives at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, in New York. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File) Sept. 11, 2013, file photo: Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner arrives at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, in New York. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Jenner made his debut as a transgender woman in a va-va-voom fashion in the July issue of Vanity Fair.

[CLICK HERE to see the photo of Caitlyn on the cover of Vanity Fair]

"Call me Caitlyn," declares a headline on the cover, with a photo of a long-haired Jenner in a strapless corset, legs crossed, sitting on a stool. The image was shot by famed celeb photographer Annie Leibovitz. Prior to the unveiling of Caitlyn, Jenner had said he prefers the pronoun "he," but Vanity Fair contributing editor Buzz Bissinger, who wrote the accompanying story, refers to "she."

Jenner debuted a new Twitter account as well with: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me." In about 45 minutes, the account had more than 180,000 followers.

According to the magazine, which took to Twitter with the cover Monday, Jenner spoke emotionally about her gender journey: "If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, 'You just blew your entire life.'"

The photo was shot at Jenner's Malibu home and comes on the heels of her two-hour ABC interview with Diane Sawyer in which she confirmed her transition to a woman. The much-anticipated "20/20" interview on April 24 was watched by more than 17.1 million.

https://twitter.com/Caitlyn_Jenner/status/605407852342018048

https://twitter.com/Caitlyn_Jenner/status/605407919820013568

The Olympian who married and divorced reality show momager Kris Jenner has appeared for years on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Jenner's own still untitled docu-series chronicling her transition is scheduled for the same network, E!, beginning July 26.

In addition to the corset, Vanity Fair released a black-and-white video on the making of the cover. It shows Jenner getting her hair done and posing in a long, off-the-shoulder gown with ample cleavage.

"Caitlyn doesn't have any secrets," Jenner narrates. "As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I'm free."

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-05 06:21:40 GMT

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

  • Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:57:36 GMT

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

  • Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:25:59 GMT

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.