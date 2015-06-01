Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting second child

This May 4, 2015, file photo shows Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arriving at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kimye are expecting another baby.

Kim Kardashian says she is pregnant with her second child with Kanye West.

She revealed the news in a clip that appeared after Sunday's episode of the E! reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The show documented her fertility struggles, and she confided that an attempt to conceive through in vitro fertilization had failed.

The clip shows Kardashian telling her sister, Khloe, that a blood test following another attempt confirmed she was pregnant.

Kardashian and West have a nearly 2-year-old daughter, North West, who was born on June 15, 2013.

They got engaged four months later in an elaborate marriage proposal in front of family and friends at San Francisco's AT&T Park. They married in May 2014 in Florence, Italy, after hosting lavish pre-wedding festivities in France.

The much-talked about couple has been dubbed Kimye since becoming an item.

