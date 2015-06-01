Hurricane Andres weakens from category 4 , second storm forms ov - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hurricane Andres weakens from category 4 , second storm forms over Pacific

MIAMI (AP) — Two storms are churning in the Eastern Pacific but neither is expected to make landfall.

Blanca, the second named storm of the season, was centered about 340 miles (545 kilometers) south-southwest of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, Monday evening. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and has been meandering for the past few hours.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says no coastal warnings or watches are in effect, but the storm is expected to gain strength and become a hurricane Tuesday. Forecasters call it a slow-moving storm.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Andres continued to weaken on Monday evening. It is about 875 miles (1,405 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It is moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph). No warnings or watches are in effect.


https://twitter.com/AstroTerry/status/605425334071074816


https://twitter.com/NHC_Pacific/status/605113090703654912/photo/1



