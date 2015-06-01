Two found dead after reports of gunfire at mobile-home park in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide at a San Marcos mobile home Monday.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. at a trailer park in the 1100 block of East Barham Drive, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. John Maryon said.

The man called authorities saying he had just shot and killed his wife, and was about to kill himself, Maryon said.

The bodies of the 80-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman were found inside the residence, Maryon said.