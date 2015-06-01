Dianna Bedwell Knutson recovering

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The woman who was found in a rural area near Warner Springs two weeks after she went missing is said to be making good progress in her recovery.

Attorney Gloria Allred said Dianna Bedwell is not at a rehab facility in Palm Springs.

Bedwell was found on May 24th, two weeks after she and her husband Cecil Knutson left Valley View Casino. The couple apparently took a wrong turn on the way to their son's house in La Quinta.

Knutson was found dead next the couple's car. Bedwell was severely dehydrated.