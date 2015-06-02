California Senate approves another minimum wage hike - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California Senate approves another minimum wage hike

Posted: Updated:
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Senate has approved a plan to again raise California's minimum wage, lifting it to $13 an hour in 2017, then tied to the rate of inflation after that.

Senators on Monday approved the bill, SB3 by Sen. Mark Leno, on a 23-15 vote, with Republican lawmakers opposed.

The proposal by the San Francisco Democrat comes just two years after Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation giving California one of the highest minimum wage rates in the nation. It is currently $9 an hour and will rise to $10 an hour in 2016.

Leno says that rate does not reflect the cost of living in California. He says his plan would bring workers to the federal poverty level while stimulating the economy.

The California Chamber of Commerce has labeled Leno's bill as a "job killer."

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.