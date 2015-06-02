Call Me Caitlyn: The world reacts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Call Me Caitlyn: The world reacts

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The woman formerly known as Bruce Jenner revealed her new self Monday. Vanity Fair released several photos of Jenner with the headline, "Call Me Caitlyn."

In April, Jenner openly admitted that since he was child he wanted to be a woman, and on Monday, he introduced herself as Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair.

From becoming one of the world's greatest athletes in the 1970's, to Bruce Jenner, step-father, to the reality star family, the Kardashians, to a new identity, Caitlyn Jenner posed on the front cover of Vanity Fair.

"It definitely is for real. You can tell by looking in her eyes and body posture," said psychologist Dr. Brian Alman.

Encinitas wellness psychologist Dr. Brian Alman, a transgender specialist, said what the former Olympian has done is open up the conversation to a whole new group of people.

"Such a dramatic change from man of the year to woman of the year. Well I don't know if that has ever happened before, so that is going to interest everybody to go, well is that healthy? Is the normal? Can that really happen?" said Dr. Alman.

The backlash can lead to violence, suicide triggered by transgender issues. A Fallbrook and Oceanside teen, reportedly both transgender, took their own lives because they were bullied.

"It is a real challenge taking on the burden of doing this publicly shows that Caitlyn Jenner is really willing to be a face, be a role model to so many and hopefully that makes things easier for others," said Dr. Alman.

Whether you understand, support or still confused about gender identity, Dr. Alman said what Caitlyn Jenner is doing is bringing an important issue to the surface.

"It's an awkward Hollywood version, but it's healthy for people to look closely and decide," he said.

Since Caitlyn Jenner's debut, the 65-year-old has broken the Guinness World Record by gaining more than one million Twitter followers in four hours and three minutes.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.