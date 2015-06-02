Call Me Caitlyn: The world reacts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The woman formerly known as Bruce Jenner revealed her new self Monday. Vanity Fair released several photos of Jenner with the headline, "Call Me Caitlyn."

In April, Jenner openly admitted that since he was child he wanted to be a woman, and on Monday, he introduced herself as Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair.

From becoming one of the world's greatest athletes in the 1970's, to Bruce Jenner, step-father, to the reality star family, the Kardashians, to a new identity, Caitlyn Jenner posed on the front cover of Vanity Fair.

"It definitely is for real. You can tell by looking in her eyes and body posture," said psychologist Dr. Brian Alman.

Encinitas wellness psychologist Dr. Brian Alman, a transgender specialist, said what the former Olympian has done is open up the conversation to a whole new group of people.

"Such a dramatic change from man of the year to woman of the year. Well I don't know if that has ever happened before, so that is going to interest everybody to go, well is that healthy? Is the normal? Can that really happen?" said Dr. Alman.

The backlash can lead to violence, suicide triggered by transgender issues. A Fallbrook and Oceanside teen, reportedly both transgender, took their own lives because they were bullied.

"It is a real challenge taking on the burden of doing this publicly shows that Caitlyn Jenner is really willing to be a face, be a role model to so many and hopefully that makes things easier for others," said Dr. Alman.

Whether you understand, support or still confused about gender identity, Dr. Alman said what Caitlyn Jenner is doing is bringing an important issue to the surface.

"It's an awkward Hollywood version, but it's healthy for people to look closely and decide," he said.

Since Caitlyn Jenner's debut, the 65-year-old has broken the Guinness World Record by gaining more than one million Twitter followers in four hours and three minutes.