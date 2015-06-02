Police looking for suspect who escaped after chase - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police looking for suspect who escaped after chase

Posted:

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A late night high speed chase led to four arrests in Chula Vista.

The chase started around 11 p.m. Monday night as officers tried to pull over a U-Haul van that was driving without lights on. The van took off at speeds up to 90 miles per hour before crashing at Hilltop Drive and Casselman.

Police say the driver of the U-Haul eluded capture and that one of the suspects has an outstanding arrest warrant. An investigation is underway.

