Driver crashes into Naval Base gate after chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver is under arrest after crashing into a gate at Naval Base San Diego at the end of a police chase Monday night.

San Diego police say shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to some sort of disturbance on Glendale Avenue in Golden Hill. Several cars sped away from the scene and officers followed an SUV down I-5 into Barrio Logan. The driver sped toward the base but crashed into a barrier.

The driver was taken into police custody.