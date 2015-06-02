Man accused of shooting CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska in court

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska took the stand during a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Mike Montana. Montana is the house painter accused of shooting Kraska in front of his Scripps Ranch home.

"I looked down and realized I'd been shot. I looked down and saw holes in my clothes. I saw blood and I remember saying out loud, you shot me," said Kraska.



House painter Mike Montana sat quietly throughout the hearing, wearing dress clothes and glasses as Kyle Kraska testified.



“He kept firing his weapon and I looked down and saw holes in my clothing and blood. I told him you shot me. He said nothing,” said Kyle Kraska during Tuesday's hearing.



Mike Montana, 54, is charged with premeditated attempted murder in the Feb. 10 attack. He faces nearly 38 years to life in prison if convicted.



At the time of the shooting, Montana was out on bail.



Kraska's neighbor also testified Tuesday. He had hired Montana in January to paint his Scripps Ranch home and made three payments. Then he advanced Montana more money for gas, rent, food and medications totaling $2,200.



The testimony continued which disclosed that Montana is said to have left a threatening note at Kraska's home demanding that he pay him $2,200 or that he would regret it. Kyle read the note during Tuesday's hearing:



“It said Kyle, you're using the house I painted. But you owe me $2,200. It's in your best interest to pay me. Send it to Mike Montana.”



At the defendant's arraignment in February, Deputy District Attorney Rebecca Zipp alleged Montana fired into Kraska's car just after 3 p.m. as the 48-year-old sportscaster was backing his Mercedes-Benz out of his driveway.



Zipp alleged that Montana -- who did painting work on the victim's house and was involved in a financial dispute over the job -- shot Kraska six times from several feet away, including twice in the upper body, with the intent to kill.



"The evidence indicates that this was a planned attack," the prosecutor said outside court.



The gunfire left several windows blown out of Kraska's silver Mercedes. Kraska was found lying face-down on the pavement outside his car and was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. He was treated for his wounds, released from the hospital Feb. 18, and is back on the air.



Witnesses reported seeing an older-model white minivan with the words "Superior Painting" on the sides speeding off after hearing the gunfire.



Montana was tracked to his El Cajon home, where he surrendered to SWAT officers about seven hours after the shooting.



In addition to premeditated attempted murder with allegations that he caused great bodily injury and personally used a firearm, Montana is charged separately with making a verbal criminal threat to a woman last November, Zipp said.



https://twitter.com/GeneCBS8/status/605802045518454785



https://twitter.com/GeneCBS8/status/605804598889029632



https://twitter.com/sdbrichards/status/605800947139248128



