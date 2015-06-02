Homeland to revise airport screening; TSA head reassigned - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Homeland to revise airport screening; TSA head reassigned

Posted: Updated:
In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight of the department. Johnson on Monday, June 1, 2015, directed the Transportation Securi In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight of the department. Johnson on Monday, June 1, 2015, directed the Transportation Securi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Monday reassigned the leader of the Transportation Security Administration and directed the agency to revise airport security procedures, retrain officers and retest screening equipment in airports across the country.

The TSA's acting administrator, Melvin Carraway, is being reassigned to a different job in the Department ofHomeland Security. Acting Deputy Director Mark Hatfield will lead the agency until a new administrator is appointed.

The directives come after the agency's inspector general briefed Johnson on a report analyzing vulnerabilities in airport security — specifically, the ability to bring prohibited items through TSA checkpoints.

Johnson would not describe the results of the classified report, but said he takes the findings "very seriously."

ABC News first reported Monday that undercover agents were able to smuggle prohibited items, such as mock explosives or weapons, through TSA checkpoints in 67 out of 70 attempts. ABC cited anonymous officials who had been briefed on the inspector general's report.

In a statement issued Monday evening, Johnson said, "The numbers in these reports never look good out of context, but they are a critical element in the continual evolution of our aviation security."

Johnson said he had directed TSA to take several corrective steps, including:

—Immediately revising standard operating procedures for screening.

—Conducting training for all transportation security officers, and intensive training for all supervisory personnel.

—Retesting and re-evaluating the screening equipment currently in use at airports across the United States.

—Continuing to conduct random covert testing.

Johnson said that in the longer term, he has directed TSA and DHS to "examine adopting new technologies to address the vulnerabilities identified by the Inspector General's testing."

The Homeland Security chief said that over the last year, "TSA screened a record number of passengers atairports in the United States, and ... seized a record number of prohibited items."

Still, he said, the agency was "constantly testing and adapting the systems we have in place."

Johnson also called on the Senate to confirm President Barack Obama's choice to lead the TSA, Coast Guard Vice Adm. Pete Neffenger.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.