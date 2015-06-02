Bail set at $1M for suspect in deadly road rage

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, bail was set at $1 million for 25-year-old Darla Renee Jackson who is suspected of running down a motorcyclist with her car during an alleged fit of road rage. Jackson pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a murder charge.

Investigators said she became enraged with a motorcyclist while driving on I-5 in Chula Vista last Thursday, hitting the man, running him over and killing him.On Monday, Jackson's mother spoke out about the incident. Her daughter is being held without bail and faces one charge of first-degree murder.

The CHP has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the minutes leading up to it to contact their office.

Jackson's mother passionately defended her daughter, and also spoke out on the death of the Naval Officer Zachary Buob.

"It's very sad. We are very sad for him. I am sorry," said Jackson's mother.

The mother of Darla Renee Jackson said her daughter is being unfairly tried in the court of public opinion.

"She really has not been given a chance. The facts have not come out," she said.

Jackson is the mother of a three-year-old girl. She was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima when she struck Buob's motorcycle from behind on Northbound I-5, according to authorities, and then ran over him.

Buob died an hour later at UC-San Diego Medical Center.

"When I went to pick up my daughter she was hysterical. We were just praying that he would be okay. She is hysterical. It's unbelievable," she said.

Family, friends and neighbors of Zachary Buob were numb.

Neighbor George Tom said Buob, a Special Ops Officer in the Navy, was beloved in their Santee neighborhood.

"Sometimes he would show up in your front door and ask if you needed help," said Tom.

Leading up to Thursday's fatal collision Jackson's mother said that Buob was driving erratically, weaving thru traffic and kicked the side of her daughter's car. She followed him to get his insurance information.

She also said she feels for the family of Zachary Buob.

"I feel really bad for Zach. I wish it could have turned out different. We pray for him," said Jackson's mother.

Darla Jackson is expected to answer the charge she faces in Chula Vista courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Friends of Buob are expected to gather at noon on Tuesday at a Denny's on Sweetwater Road and head to the courtroom on their motorcycles to show their support for Buob and his family.