Local injured vet sets out on cross-country ride

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local wounded veteran is setting out for a cross-country journey and it's all for a good cause.

Toran Gaal completed two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq and lost both his legs in combat.

Now, the former Marine and Escondido resident is taking a 3200 mile trip to Arlington, Virginia on his hand-cycle to raise money for the Semper Fi fund.

"Who would have thought that a guy who was on the verge of playing professional basketball, would go to combat three times and then get hurt and be put in the situation that I am in today, I couldn't have asked for a better life,” said Gaal.

Gaal hopes to raise $20,000 for the Semper Fi fund during his ride across America.

