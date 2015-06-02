Local injured vet sets out on cross-country ride - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local injured vet sets out on cross-country ride

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local wounded veteran is setting out for a cross-country journey and it's all for a good cause.

Toran Gaal completed two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq and lost both his legs in combat.

Now, the former Marine and Escondido resident is taking a 3200 mile trip to Arlington, Virginia on his hand-cycle to raise money for the Semper Fi fund.

"Who would have thought that a guy who was on the verge of playing professional basketball, would go to combat three times and then get hurt and be put in the situation that I am in today, I couldn't have asked for a better life,” said Gaal.

Gaal hopes to raise $20,000 for the Semper Fi fund during his ride across America.

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Tuesday, June 5 2018

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    Tuesday, June 5 2018

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

