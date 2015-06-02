Federal agents seize nearly 1,200 pounds of pot on yacht

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal agents near Mission Bay seized a 35-foot yacht returning from Mexico stuffed with nearly 1,200 pounds of marijuana, authorities announced Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents spotted the yacht while patrolling outside Mission Bay early Friday and took it to a nearby marina for further inspection, according to Jackie Wasiluk, a spokeswoman for the federal agency.

A drug-sniffing dog tipped off CBP and Border Patrol agents to 91 packages containing 1,194 pounds of marijuana in hidden compartments throughout the vessel. Wasiluk said the pot was worth an estimated $715,800.

CBP marine interdiction agents seized the vessel and the marijuana, and took the 33-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man aboard into custody. Wasiluk said both were American citizens and were both turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations agents. Neither suspect's name was immediately released.