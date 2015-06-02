Federal agents seize nearly 1,200 pounds of pot on yacht - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Federal agents seize nearly 1,200 pounds of pot on yacht

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal agents near Mission Bay seized a 35-foot yacht returning from Mexico stuffed with nearly 1,200 pounds of marijuana, authorities announced Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents spotted the yacht while patrolling outside Mission Bay early Friday and took it to a nearby marina for further inspection, according to Jackie Wasiluk, a spokeswoman for the federal agency.

A drug-sniffing dog tipped off CBP and Border Patrol agents to 91 packages containing 1,194 pounds of marijuana in hidden compartments throughout the vessel. Wasiluk said the pot was worth an estimated $715,800.

CBP marine interdiction agents seized the vessel and the marijuana, and took the 33-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man aboard into custody. Wasiluk said both were American citizens and were both turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations agents. Neither suspect's name was immediately released.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.